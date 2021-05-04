U.S. Silica (SLCA) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q1

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA reported a net loss of $20.8 million or 28 cents per share in first-quarter 2021, narrower than a net loss of $72.3 million or 98 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted loss per share was 27 cents that was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 30 cents.

U.S. Silica generated revenues of $234.4 million, down 13% year over year. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.2 million.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Quote

Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Oil & Gas division amounted to $121.7 million in the first quarter, down 22% year over year and remained flat sequentially. Overall sales volume increased 36% year over year to 2.577 million tons. Oil & Gas contribution margin fell 58% sequentially and declined 35% year over year to $21.5 million or $8.36 per ton.

Revenues in the Industrial & Specialty Products division amounted to $112.7 million in the first quarter, up 5% year over year. Overall sales volume increased 6% year over year to 0.984 million tons. The segment’s contribution margin was $40 million or $40.69 per ton in the quarter, up 4% sequentially and down 8% year over year.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $154.4 million, up 2.3% sequentially. Long-term debt remained flat sequentially at $1,196.6 million.

Outlook

For 2021 and beyond, U.S. Silica predicts a sustainable long-term growth. It is focused on prioritizing free cash flow, repositioning its Oil & Gas segment and expanding the Industrial and Specialty Products segment.

The company expects The Industrial & Specialty Products segment growth to outpace U.S. GDP. The company expects contribution margin of the segment to increase 5-10% sequentially in the second quarter.

In the Oil & Gas segment, the company expects a strong energy recovery as economic activity rebounds and gains momentum. For the second quarter, contribution margin is projected to increase 30-35%.

The company plans to deliver positive cash flow in 2021 and deleverage its balance sheet.

Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Silica have rallied 323.3% in the past year versus 59.6% rise of the industry.

