U.S. Silica (SLCA) Completes $25 Million Loan Repurchase

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA has completed a voluntary term loan principal repayment of $25 million. The debt was paid off using cash on hand.



The repayment of an additional $25 million in debt bolstered its balance sheet and improved its leverage profile. U.S. Silica has paid off a total of $334 million in debt over the last six quarters, lowering its debt payment costs in today's high interest rate environment.



The company is committed to executing its strategy of using cash flow from operations to invest in additional capacity, added capabilities and innovative new products in its industrial division to capitalize on future growth prospects and generate shareholder value.



Shares of U.S. Silica have lost 2.4% over the past year against a 15.6% rise of its industry.



U.S. Silica, on its third-quarter call, noted that its two business segments are well-placed in their respective markets for the fourth quarter. It has a strong portfolio of Industrial and Specialty Products that serve several essential, high-growth and attractive end markets, backed by a strong pipeline of products under development. It also expects growth in its underlying base business along with pricing hikes.



The oil and gas industry is experiencing a multi-year growth phase, and favorable, consistent commodity prices are expected to sustain an active, well-completed environment in the coming years. The company secured solid contractual commitments for its sand production capacity for the rest of the current year and into the next.



The company’s primary focus remains on generating operational cash flow and reducing its debt burden. For 2023, it anticipates a substantial inflow of operating cash and plans to invest at the upper range of the capital expenditure guidance, ranging between $60 million and $65 million for the year.

