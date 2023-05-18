U.S. Silica (SLCA) Announces Launch of EverWhite Pigment

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA recently announced the official launch of EverWhite Pigment, a newly developed high-white pigment for coatings, building materials and other applications. This highly specialized substance can be used to partly replace or complement other inorganic white pigments, such as Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) and Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH).



The benefits of EverWhite Pigment include its hardness and endurance, which resemble the functionality of high-performing pigments like TiO2, its premium bright-white and consistent color formulations, and the fact that it is sourced locally. Customers can use it on quartz countertops, cementitious products, plastic fillers, coating formulas and a wide range of building products. EverWhite Pigment disperses more easily, the bright-white color retains its quality and the opacity flexibility aids in the product depth effect.



EverWhite offers customers a great alternative to conventional inorganic white pigments. It gives greater reliability access and substantial cost savings because it is a domestically generated commodity. This is yet another illustration of U.S. Silica's dedication to innovation, emphasis on customers’ needs and desire to provide value in all markets it serves.



Shares of U.S. Silica have declined 26.4% over the past year compared with a 16.5% fall of its industry.



For the second quarter of 2023, U.S. Silica noted that its two business segments are well-placed in their respective markets. It has a strong portfolio of Industrial and Specialty Products that serve several essential, high-growth and attractive end markets, backed by a strong pipeline of products under development. It also expects growth in its underlying base business, along with pricing hikes and surcharges, to continue combating inflationary impacts.



In the Oil & Gas segment, the company expects a multi-year growth cycle. The strength in WTI crude oil prices supports an active well completion environment in 2023.



The company is focused on delivering a free cash flow in 2023, deleveraging its balance sheet. It plans to generate significant operating cash flow in the year as well. It forecasts capital expenditure of $50-$60 million for the year.

