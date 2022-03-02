U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) to Up Cristobalite Products Prices

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA recently announced that a part of its Industrial and Specialty Products business would raise prices for most of its non-contracted whole grain and ground cristobalite products.

These products are manufactured in its Millen, GA, Berkeley Springs, WV and Columbia, SC facilities and are used mainly in building products, foundry, plastics, and paints and coatings.

Price hikes will range up to 25%, depending on the product and grade. The price increases are effective for shipments starting Apr 1, 2022.

The company’s move to raise prices is driven by ongoing inflationary pressures around raw materials, packaging, logistics and maintenance expenses.

Shares of U.S. Silica have increased 7.4% in the past year against a 2% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, in its last earnings call, stated that its two business segments are well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth in their respective markets in the first quarter and 2022. SLCA has a strong portfolio of Industrial and Specialty Products that serve several essential, high-growth and attractive end markets, backed by a strong pipeline of new products under development, as well as pricing increases and surcharges.

In the Oil & Gas segment, the company expects a multi-year growth cycle. The strength in commodity prices, especially WTI crude oil prices along with increases in consumer spending support an active well completions environment in 2022.

The company intends to deliver a free positive cash flow in 2022 and deleverage its balance sheet. It forecasts capital expenditures in the range of $40-60 million.

