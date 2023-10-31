U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Price Target Increased by 15.56% to 17.68

The average one-year price target for U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) has been revised to 17.68 / share. This is an increase of 15.56% from the prior estimate of 15.30 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.86% from the latest reported closing price of 12.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Silica Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCA is 0.09%, an increase of 9.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 76,753K shares. The put/call ratio of SLCA is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,432K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,506K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,957K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 23.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,245K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,989K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares, representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 0.22% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 1,972K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 2.67% over the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified products to customers across its end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™.The Company currently operates 23 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.