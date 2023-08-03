U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Price Target Decreased by 18.18% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an decrease of 18.18% from the prior estimate of 18.70 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.60% from the latest reported closing price of 13.01 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Silica Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCA is 0.08%, a decrease of 10.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 75,038K shares. The put/call ratio of SLCA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,506K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,645K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 9.48% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 3,532K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,594K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 8.94% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,245K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 8.08% over the last quarter.
OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 2,183K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 3.37% over the last quarter.
Van Eck Associates holds 2,133K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 22.29% over the last quarter.
U.S. Silica Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified products to customers across its end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™.The Company currently operates 23 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.
Additional reading:
- Mine Safety Disclosure.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
- U.S. Silica Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Jimmi Sue Smith
- U.S. Silica Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Simon Bates
- Fifth Amended and Restated U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 2011 Incentive Compensation Plan, as amended and restated effective May 11, 2023.
