News & Insights

Markets
SLCA

U.S. Silica Holdings Q3 Profit Misses Estimates; Revenue Down 12%

November 03, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) reported third quarter net income of $26.9 million, or $0.34 per share. This is compared to net income of $32.1 million or $0.41 per share, last year. The company noted that its third quarter results were impacted by $3.8 million pre-tax, or $0.04 per share after-tax, of charges primarily related to a non-recurring adjustment to depreciation and the loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EPS was $0.38 compared to $0.43. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.41, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue was $367.0 million, down 12% from prior year. As of September 30, 2023, the company had $222.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $867.6 million.

The company reaffirmed full year 2023 financial guidance. The company expects to produce significant operating cash flow in 2023, and projects investing at the high-end of capital expenditures guidance ranging between $60-$65 million for the year. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLCA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.