U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shareholders have earned a 20% CAGR over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) share price is up 70% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 18% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 20% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because U.S. Silica Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

U.S. Silica Holdings actually saw its revenue drop by 12% per year over three years. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 19% each year in that time. Unless the company is going to make profits soon, we would be pretty cautious about it.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Take a more thorough look at U.S. Silica Holdings' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between U.S. Silica Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that U.S. Silica Holdings' TSR of 74% over the last 3 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that U.S. Silica Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with U.S. Silica Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

