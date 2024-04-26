News & Insights

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

April 26, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $13.688 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $44.648 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.3% to $325.942 million from $442.240 million last year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $13.688 Mln. vs. $44.648 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $325.942 Mln vs. $442.240 Mln last year.

