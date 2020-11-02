U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Last week, you might have seen that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.9% to US$2.72 in the past week. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$176m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with U.S. Silica Holdings losing US$0.19 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on U.S. Silica Holdings after the latest results. NYSE:SLCA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the six analysts covering U.S. Silica Holdings provided consensus estimates of US$855.8m revenue in 2021, which would reflect an uneasy 11% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 81% to US$1.10. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$865.2m and losses of US$1.51 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a losses per share in particular.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 7.7% to US$3.54, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for U.S. Silica Holdings. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values U.S. Silica Holdings at US$4.35 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.50. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 11% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 18% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that U.S. Silica Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on U.S. Silica Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for U.S. Silica Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - U.S. Silica Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

