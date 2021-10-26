U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SLCA) future prospects. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The US$820m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$114m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.1m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which U.S. Silica Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 4 of the American Energy Services analysts is that U.S. Silica Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$19m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 87% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:SLCA Earnings Per Share Growth October 26th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for U.S. Silica Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with U.S. Silica Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 190%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

