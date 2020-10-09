US Markets
U.S. signs agreement with AstraZeneca to develop COVID-19 antibody treatment

Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday signed an agreement with AstraZeneca Plc for development and supply of the company's COVID-19 antibody treatment, a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies - similar class of drugs that was administered to President Donald Trump.

The agency will provide nearly $486 million to AstraZeneca for two Phase 3 clinical trials as well as a large-scale manufacturing demonstration project and supply of AZD7442 doses in the United States.

