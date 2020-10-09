U.S. signs agreement with AstraZeneca to develop COVID-19 antibody treatment

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday signed an agreement with AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L for development and supply of the company's COVID-19 antibody treatment, a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies - similar class of drugs that was administered to President Donald Trump.

The agency will provide nearly $486 million to AstraZeneca for two Phase 3 clinical trials as well as a large-scale manufacturing demonstration project and supply of AZD7442 doses in the United States.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.