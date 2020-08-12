Commodities
U.S. shoes company Skechers opens flagship Paris store

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Skechers SKX.N has opened a new flagship store in Paris, on the city's well-known Rue de Rivoli, near the Louvre and other major tourist sites, the U.S. trainers and shoes company said on Wednesday.

The French capital's retail sector has been hit hard by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Skechers has built a solid and loyal consumer base in France, and Parisians love to wear the brand," said Stephane Drapier, general manager of Skechers USA France.

