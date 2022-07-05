Commodities
U.S. shifts peak-hour runway timings to Spirit Airlines at Newark

David Shepardson Reuters
The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday said it had reassigned 16 peak-hour runway timings to Spirit Airlines at congested Newark Airport in New Jersey that were previously operated by Southwest Airlines.

USDOT said the move "secures low-cost service options for Newark customers and improves competition in the Newark market."

USDOT said Spirit must report additional data on disruptions facing their airline customers and its ability to provide them with accommodations. The 16 timings were originally operated by Southwest in 2010 when it acquired them as part of a Justice Department competition remedy to United's UAL.O merger with Continental.

