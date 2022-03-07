US Markets
U.S. shale producers Oasis, Whiting to merge in $6 bln deal

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis Petroleum Inc and Whiting Petroleum Corp will merge in a $6 billion deal, the companies said on Monday.

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O and Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N will merge in a $6 billion deal, the companies said on Monday.

The deal between the companies that operate in the Bakken shale formation of North Dakota comes amid a significant spike in crude oil prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude soared to near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuel tight supply fears. O/R

Shares in Oasis rose 3.8%, while Whiting Petroleum climbed 6.1% in premarket trade.

Under the terms of the deal, Whiting shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock and $6.25 in cash for each share held.

Upon completion of the deal, which is expected in the second half of 2022, Whiting shareholders will own about 53% and Oasis shareholders will own about 47% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Both companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 after the energy industry reeled under an unprecedented crash in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most Popular