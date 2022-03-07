U.S. shale producers Oasis, Whiting to merge in $6 bln deal

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O and Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N will merge in a $6 billion deal, the companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

