U.S. shale producers boost oil hedging after Saudi attack -sources

By Tuesday, just over 7 million barrels in crude swaps traded, closer to average daily levels, they said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see companies roll out with third quarter reports that they took the opportunity to hedge a lot of 2020 production," said R.T. Dukes, research director for U.S. lower 48 upstream at Wood Mackenzie.

The majority of the new 2019 hedging was done around $60 per barrel, with 2020 hedging seen at about $55 to $58 and some 2021 hedging around $58 in Brent and $52 in U.S. crude, one broker said.

The oil market jumped nearly 20% on Monday in reaction to the Sept. 14 attack, with front month Brent contract LCOc1 soaring to nearly $72 and U.S. crude hitting a high over $63. By Friday, they were trading at below $65 and $59, respectively. O/R

The oil rig count, an indicator of future output, has declined for a record nine consecutive months to the lowest in more than two years as shale companies cut spending on new drilling to focus more on earnings growth instead of increased output.

"There's been a ton of rigs going off the grid the last 6 months. Maybe you'll see some come back now," one broker said.

Options activity also surged with about 47,500 lots trading hands on Monday, primarily in U.S. crude, dealers said.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) last week lowered its forecast for U.S. crude production growth to an increase of 1.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 to a record 12.24 million bpd. EIA/M

For some, the opportunity came too late in the year.

"We are already fully hedged for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 under our bank agreement," said Bob Watson, CEO at Abraxas Petroleum Corp AXAS.O by email. "Would have liked to lock in some 2021 but they didn't react much and therefore not a good opportunity."

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Jennifer Hiller in Houston; additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

