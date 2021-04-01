U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural to buy DoublePoint Energy in $6.4 bln deal

Updates with details on the deal, background

April 1 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N said on Thursday it would acquire privately-held DoublePoint Energy in a deal valued at about $6.4 billion, as it looks to strengthen its position in the Permian Basin.

Pioneer said the acquired acreage is primarily undrilled and increases its acreage position to more than one million net acres with no exposure to federal lands.

This would be Pioneer's second significant acquisition in just over five months, after announcing in October it would buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion.

U.S. shale companies are hunting for acquisitions again, as they look to position themselves for a recovery in oil prices.

The deal consists of about 27.2 million shares of Pioneer common stock, $1 billion of cash and the assumption of about $900 million of debt and liabilities.

Reuters had first reported about the deal earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.