U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural to buy DoublePoint Energy

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources said on Thursday it would acquire the leasehold interests and related assets of DoublePoint Energy in a deal valued at about $6.4 billion.

The deal consists of about 27.2 million shares of Pioneer common stock, $1 billion of cash and the assumption of about $900 million of debt and liabilities.

