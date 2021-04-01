U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural to buy DoublePoint Energy

April 1 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N said on Thursday it would acquire the leasehold interests and related assets of DoublePoint Energy in a deal valued at about $6.4 billion.

The deal consists of about 27.2 million shares of Pioneer common stock, $1 billion of cash and the assumption of about $900 million of debt and liabilities.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

