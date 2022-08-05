US Markets
EOG

U.S. shale producer EOG to maintain low, single-digit oil output

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aizhu Chen

U.S. shale oil producer EOG Resources on Friday said it expects to deliver roughly 4% oil and gas volume growth this year, and hold a similar trajectory in 2023, as inflation and supply chain problems continue to snarl the oil industry.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer EOG Resources EOG.N on Friday said it expects to deliver roughly 4% oil and gas volume growth this year, and hold a similar trajectory in 2023, as inflation and supply chain problems continue to snarl the oil industry.

Inflation has meaningfully exceeded expectations, but EOG has been able to offset some costs with efficiency gains. The market could face additional inflation next year, pushing well costs higher, executives warned in a conference call.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EOG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular