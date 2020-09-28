U.S. shale producer Devon Energy to buy rival WPX

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Devon Energy Corp DVN.N said on Monday it would buy peer WPX Energy Inc WPX.N in an all-stock deal that would create a combined company worth around $12 billion.

WPX shareholders will receive 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

