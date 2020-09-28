US Markets
DVN

U.S. shale producer Devon Energy to buy rival WPX

Contributor
Shruti Sonal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

U.S. shale producer Devon Energy Corp said on Monday it would buy peer WPX Energy Inc in an all-stock deal that would create a combined company worth around $12 billion.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Devon Energy Corp DVN.N said on Monday it would buy peer WPX Energy Inc WPX.N in an all-stock deal that would create a combined company worth around $12 billion.

WPX shareholders will receive 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVN WPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular