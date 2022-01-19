US Markets
U.S. shale oil stronger now than a few years ago -Occidental CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub said the U.S. shale energy business is much stronger today than it was two to three years ago due to innovation.

Hollub was speaking at virtual meeting for the World Economic Forum.

