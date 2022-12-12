U.S. shale oil output to keep growing, at snail's pace - EIA

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Oil output from the Permian shale basin in January is set to touch a record 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd), the U.S. forecast on Monday, but the increase is a third of September's pace.

Output in the biggest U.S. shale oil basin is set to rise by about 37,000 bpd, the smallest gain in seven months, based on projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its monthly drilling productivity report.

Gains slowed as some of the largest firms are warning of overworked oilfields and less productive new wells.

Overall U.S. output is forecast to reach a record 9.32 million bpd in January, according to the EIA, up only 94,500 bpd over the prior month. In August, the month-over-month increase was 207,500 bpd.

Legacy oil production change, which excludes output from new wells, will show steeper declines in all major shale producing regions in January. Production from new wells, defined as one that began producing for the first time in the previous month, also is expected to fall.

In the Bakken region of North Dakota and Montana, the EIA forecast oil output next month will rise 21,000 bpd to 1.22 million bpd, the largest total since November 2020.

In the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas, output will rise 10,000 bpd to 1.24 million bpd in January, its highest total volume since April 2020.

Natural gas production also is expected to grow by 535 million cubic feet per day to a record 96.28 billion cubic feet of gas per day. U.S. gas production is rising sharply amid growing global need for the fuel.

In the biggest shale gas basin, Appalachia in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, January output will rise to 35.53 bcfd, the highest since hitting a record 36 bcfd in December 2021.

Gas output in the Permian and the Haynesville field in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas will rise to record highs of 21.39 bcfd and 16.41 bcfd in January, respectively.

EIA said producers drilled 1,005 wells in November, the most since March 2020. Total drilled-but-uncompleted (DUC) wells rose by 22 to 4,443 in November, the first monthly increase since June 2020.

