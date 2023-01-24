U.S. set to sue Google, to be joined by about eight states -- sources

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will be joined by about eight states in an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google, which is expected to be filed this week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The lawsuit is expected to allege the Big Tech company broke antitrust rules with the way it runs its digital advertising business.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.