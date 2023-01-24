Markets
U.S. set to sue Google, to be joined by about eight states -- sources

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

January 24, 2023 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will be joined by about eight states in an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google, which is expected to be filed this week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The lawsuit is expected to allege the Big Tech company broke antitrust rules with the way it runs its digital advertising business.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

