U.S. set to remove Colombia rebel group FARC from terrorism list -sources

The Biden administration has decided to remove the Colombian rebel group FARC from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations, five years after the rebels signed a peace agreement with Bogota, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

U.S. officials could announce the delisting of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known by the Spanish acronym FARC, as soon as Tuesday, one of the sources told Reuters.

