U.S. set to clear Paraguayan beef exports, says Brazil meatpacker

Credit: REUTERS/CESAR OLMEDO

November 13, 2023 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva BEEF3.SA said on Monday it has been informed by Paraguayan authorities of the approval of a health protocol set to open the U.S. market for Paraguayan beef exports.

Minerva, which owns four plants in Paraguay, said in a securities filing only final bureaucratic procedures are now required for the exports to be effectively cleared.

"That's an important step for the country's beef producers and could open opportunities in other markets that follow similar sanitary standards," the Brazilian company said.

