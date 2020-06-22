U.S. set to announce aluminum tariffs on Canada by end of week - Bloomberg

June 22 (Reuters) - The United States is planning to re-impose tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, Bloomberg reported late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If Canada declines to impose export restrictions, the United States will announce on Friday the re-imposition of 10% tariffs on aluminum from the country, the report said, adding that tariffs will be implemented by July 1.

