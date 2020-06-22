Commodities

U.S. set to announce aluminum tariffs on Canada by end of week - Bloomberg

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

The United States is planning to re-impose tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-23/u-s-set-to-announce-aluminum-tariffs-on-canada-by-end-of-week?sref=C6LRZopg late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If Canada declines to impose export restrictions, the United States will announce on Friday the re-imposition of 10% tariffs on aluminum from the country, the report said, adding that tariffs will be implemented by July 1.

