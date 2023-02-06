US Markets

U.S. senators question Meta over Chinese, Russian access to Facebook data -statement

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 06, 2023 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators said on Monday they had sent a letter to Meta META.O CEO Mark Zuckerberg questioning the company about documents that they say reveal that Facebook developers in China and Russia had access to user data.

"It appears from these documents that Facebook has known, since at least September 2018, that hundreds of thousands of developers in countries Facebook characterized as 'high-risk,' including the People’s Republic of China (PRC), had access to significant amounts of sensitive user data," Democrat Mark Warner and Republican Marco Rubio wrote in the letter, which was released in a statement by their offices.

