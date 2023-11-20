News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. senators expect Meta, TikTok CEOs to testify at hearing on child sexual exploitation

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 20, 2023 — 11:30 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said it will hold a Dec. 6 hearing on online child sexual exploitation and expects Meta META.O CEO Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will agree to testify voluntarily.

The committee also has issued subpoenas to the CEOs of Discord, Snap SNAP.N, and X, formerly known as Twitter, to compel them to testify.

Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin and its top Republican Lindsey Graham said the hearing will allow Committee members to press CEOs from some of the biggest social media companies on their failures to protect children online.

"Big Tech’s failure to police itself at the expense of our kids cannot go unanswered,” said Durbin and Graham in a joint statement. "Hearing from the CEOs of some of the world’s largest social media companies will help inform the Committee’s efforts to address the crisis of online child sexual exploitation.”

The committee said in a departure from standard practice, Discord and X refused to cooperate by accepting service of the subpoenas on behalf of their CEOs, "requiring the committee to enlist the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service to personally serve the subpoenas."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Jasper Ward and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Chizu Nomiyama)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.