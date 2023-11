WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham said on Monday that subpoenas have been issued to the chief executives of Discord, Snap, and X to testify at a Dec. 6 hearing on online child sexual exploitation.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

