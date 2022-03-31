U.S. senator 'worried' about Chinese stake in MP Materials

US Markets
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, a leading voice on energy policy reform in Washington, on Thursday said she is "worried" about a Chinese company's stake in MP Materials Inc, which owns the only U.S. rare earths mine and last month received a Pentagon grant.

March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, a leading voice on energy policy reform in Washington, on Thursday said she is "worried" about a Chinese company's stake in MP Materials Inc MP.N, which owns the only U.S. rare earths mine and last month received a Pentagon grant.

"It kind of disturbs me to know that there's a big Chinese interest there" in MP Materials, Murkowski said at a U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee hearing.

Shenghe Resources Holding Co 600392.SS holds about 7.7% of MP's stock, which Murkowski said "is something that we're worried about."

Las Vegas-based MP declined to comment.

