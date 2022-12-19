U.S. Senator Warren questions Tesla board oversight of Musk purchase of Twitter

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday raised concerns Tesla Inc's TSLA.O board of directors failed to meet its legal responsibility to protect the company and shareholders in the aftermath of Chief Executive Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, and questioned the reported use of Tesla employees at the social media company.

"Despite widespread concerns about Mr. Musk's acquisition of Twitter while serving as CEO of Tesla, it remains unclear whether the Tesla board – which has key decision-making authority within the company – is adequately governing the company or if it has established clear rules and policies to address the risks to Tesla posed by Mr. Musk's dual roles," Warren wrote to Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm.

Denholm could not immediately be reached and Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Warren, a progressive Democrat and a critic of the tech platforms, has clashed with Musk and previously said "billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable."

She also raised concerns over possible violation of the Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

Citing reports that Musk brought in more than 50 Tesla employees to work at Twitter after his $44 billion acquisition, Warren said it raised "questions about misappropriation of Tesla resources and a potential violation of SEC rules, potentially violating SEC 'antitunneling' rules that aim to prevent corporate insiders from extracting resources from their firms."

Warren said Musk had not explained how he is managing conflicts between his role as Twitter CEO and his position at Tesla.

"Twitter relies on advertising revenue from automobile companies that are in direct competition with Tesla, including Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, GM, Jeep, and Volkswagen,” wrote Warren. “As the owner of Twitter, Mr. Musk may decide to run the company to maximize badly-needed revenue, even if that includes great deals for Tesla’s competitors and potential injury to Tesla."

Most automotive companies have halted advertising on Twitter.

She asked for "detailed information on how the Tesla Board is monitoring these conflicts of interest and Mr. Musk’s appropriation of Tesla assets to Twitter, what guidelines the Tesla Board has put in place to protect Tesla" by Jan. 3.

Warren's letter, which was reported earlier by the New York Times, comes as some investors have raised questions about Musk's involvement with Twitter.

Tesla shares are down more than 20% since early December but were up 1.2% in afternoon trading Monday.

Leo KoGuan, a major individual Tesla shareholder, wrote on Twitter earlier that Musk "abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO. Tesla needs and deserves to have working full time CEO."

Separately, Twitter users voted in a poll for Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO. About 57.5% of the 17.5 million votes were for "Yes," while 42.5% were against the idea of Musk stepping down as head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening. More than 17.5 million people voted.

Musk said on Sunday he would abide by the results of the poll, but did not indicate when he would step down if results said he should.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Aurora Ellis)

