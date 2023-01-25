US Markets
U.S. senator seeks to bar EVs from tax credits not meeting sourcing rules

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 25, 2023 — 08:48 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin on Wednesday introduced legislation that would immediately impose battery sourcing requirements on electric vehicles to qualify for $7,500 tax credits.

The U.S. Treasury in December said it would not issue proposed guidance on battery sourcing rules until March, giving some electric vehicles not meeting new requirements a brief window of eligibility in 2023 before the battery rules take effect. Manchin's legislation would make all of the battery requirements for tax credits retroactive to Jan. 1.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

