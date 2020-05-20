US Markets

U.S. Senator Rubio: Consensus seen to give companies more time for PPP loans

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

There appears to be agreement in Washington to give companies more time to utilize their coronavirus aid under the Paycheck Protection Program, the head of the U.S. Senate's small business committee said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - There appears to be agreement in Washington to give companies more time to utilize their coronavirus aid under the Paycheck Protection Program, the head of the U.S. Senate's small business committee said on Wednesday.

Senator Marco Rubio, in an interview on Fox News, said he would like to see the current eight-week period that the program gives employers to make payroll extended in a so-called clean bill in Congress.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular