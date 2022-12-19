US Markets
U.S. senator questions Tesla board chair over Musk purchase of Twitter

Credit: REUTERS/CHEN LIN

December 19, 2022 — 09:07 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday raised concerns Tesla's board of directors has failed to meet its legal responsibility to protect Tesla TSLA.O in the aftermath of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

"Despite widespread concerns about Mr. Musk’s acquisition of Twitter while serving as CEO of Tesla, it remains unclear whether the Tesla board – which has key decision-making authority within the company – is adequately governing the company or if it has established clear rules and policies to address the risks to Tesla posed by Mr. Musk’s dual roles,” Warren wrote to Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

