US Markets
EXC

U.S. senator prepares tax credit legislation for existing nuclear plants

Contributors
Timothy Gardner Reuters
Jarrett Renshaw Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin is preparing legislation that would provide a tax credit for existing nuclear power plants, a move that follows the Biden administration's signaling that it supports the subsidies to help meet climate goals.

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ben Cardin is preparing legislation that would provide a tax credit for existing nuclear power plants, a move that follows the Biden administration's signaling that it supports the subsidies to help meet climate goals.

Cardin, a Democrat, said he would soon introduce a production tax credit for the reactors, which are virtually free of carbon emissions and provide high-paying union jobs. "We'll attempt to get that included in an energy package," Cardin told Reuters on Monday night. "We're not sure the pathway yet."

The Biden administration has signaled to lawmakers and stakeholders recently that it supports the subsidies to keep nuclear reactors from closing and to help with its goal of decarbonizing the power grid by 2035.

The United States has more than 90 nuclear reactors, the country's top source of emissions-free power generation. Yet aging plants have been closing due to rising security costs and competition from other energy sources. The costs for wind and solar power are falling, and natural gas is an affordable and plentiful alternative.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said Cardin would introduce an amendment on Wednesday to energy legislation sponsored Senator Ron Wyden, another Democrat, to boost tax credits for zero emissions energy sources. One of the sources said that Cardin would withdraw the amendment after introducing it, in order to work further on the measure.

A Senate aide said in an email, "We are looking at the week after this work period/recess for a larger roll out." The Senate will be working from home districts next week after the Memorial Day holiday.

Such credits could help power utilities including Exelon Corp EXC.O, First Energy Nuclear Operating Co and PSEG Nuclear LLC.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((timothy.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898-8360 (Twitter @timogard); Reuters Messaging: timothy.gardner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular