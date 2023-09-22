U.S. Senator Menendez charged with corruption -prosecutors

Adds details from indictment, background after second paragraph

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, and his wife have been charged with bribery offenses in connection with their relationship with three New Jersey businessmen, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan accused the defendants of accepting thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using Menendez's power and influence as a senator to seek to protect and enrich the businessmen, and benefit the government of Egypt.

Prosecutors said the bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a job with minimal requirements, a luxury vehicle and other things of value.

Menendez and his wife face three criminal counts each.

Menendez, the chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, had previously been charged in New Jersey with accepting private flights, campaign contributions and other bribes from a wealthy patron in exchange for official favors, but a 2017 trial ended in a jury deadlock.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

