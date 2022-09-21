U.S. Senator Manchin releases permitting bill to speed energy projects

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Wednesday released an energy permitting bill to speed fossil fuel projects and power transmission for renewable energy.

The bill is expected to be attached to a measure to temporarily fund the government that Congress must pass before Oct. 1. It would require the federal government to issue permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline between Manchin's home state of West Virginia and Virginia.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan; editing by Diane Craft)

