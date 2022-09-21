US Markets

U.S. Senator Manchin releases permitting bill to speed energy projects

Contributors
Timothy Gardner Reuters
Richard Cowan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Wednesday released an energy permitting bill to speed fossil fuel projects and power transmission for renewable energy.

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Wednesday released an energy permitting bill to speed fossil fuel projects and power transmission for renewable energy.

The bill is expected to be attached to a measure to temporarily fund the government that Congress must pass before Oct. 1. It would require the federal government to issue permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline between Manchin's home state of West Virginia and Virginia.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan; editing by Diane Craft)

((timothy.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 380-8348 (Twitter @timogard); Reuters Messaging: timothy.gardner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular