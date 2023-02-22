U.S. Senator Jon Tester will again run in 2024, in boon for Democrats

By Moira Warburton

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Jon Tester will run for reelection, he said on Twitter on Wednesday, in a major win for Democrats who are defending seats in several battleground states in 2024.

Tester, who has represented Montana in the U.S. Senate since 2007, is a reliable moderate who has won three tight races in the past in the increasingly Republican state.

The former music teacher has a reputation for folksy, down-to-earth authenticity, frequently mentioning his family farm that he still works on as a third-generation farmer.

Even with an incumbent's advantage, Tester will likely still face a tough battle for reelection.

Republicans have swept the state in federal elections in recent years, and will see the Senate seat as a potential pick-up.

Upcoming races in states like Montana, West Virginia, Ohio and Arizona all present challenges to the Democrats' ability to hold onto their Senate majority going into 2025.

