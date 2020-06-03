US Markets

U.S. senator Cotton cautions Britain over Huawei cooperation

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
U.S. Republican Senator Tom Cotton cautioned Britain on Wednesday that a decision to allow China's Huawei a role in 5G networks could hurt military cooperation and be an issue in trade talks.

"It may impose some limitations on our technical ability to share certain kinds of sources or method, or for instance our professionals tell us our airmen and our most advanced aircraft might be at risk in a country whose network uses Huawei," Cotton told the BBC.

Asked directly if Huawei could be included in discussions about a UK-U.S. trade deal, he said: "That's possible."

"It is inevitable that it will have to be a part of at least some trade and economic discussion," he said.

