U.S. senator asks firms about sales of hard disk drives to Huawei

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - A senior Republican U.S. senator on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Toshiba America Electronic Components 6502.T, Seagate Technology STX.O, and Western Digital Corp WDC.O if the companies are improperly supplying Huawei HWT.UL with foreign-produced hard disk drives.

Senator Roger Wicker, the ranking member of the Commerce Committee, said a 2020 U.S. Commerce Department regulation sought to "tighten Huawei's ability to procure items that are the direct product of specified U.S. technology or software, such as hard disk drives."

He said he was engaged "in a fact-finding process... about whether leading global suppliers of hard disk drives are complying" with the regulation.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

