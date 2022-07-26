U.S. Senate votes to advance sweeping semiconductor industry bill

Companies

The U.S. Senate voted 64-32 on Tuesday to advance legislation to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing to address concerns about competition with China.

The legislation provides about $52 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production as well as an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

The Senate is expected to vote on final passage in coming days and the U.S. House could follow suit as soon as later this week.

