News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. Senate to draft new legislation to counter China

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

May 03, 2023 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday is announcing a new effort to draft bipartisan legislation to address concerns about China including taking steps to limit the flow of advanced technology to China, aides said.

The legislation will also aim to deter China from initiating a conflict with Taiwan or other U.S. allies in the region codifying an outbound investment screen to block U.S. capital from going to Chinese companies.

The effort is dubbed the China Competition Bill 2.0 and follows an effort last year when President Joe Biden signed legislation authorizing more than $170 billion over five years to boost U.S. scientific research to better compete with China and $52 billion in new subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing and research.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.