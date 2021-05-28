US Markets

U.S. Senate to consider sweeping China tech bill on June 8

Contributor
Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday the Senate would consider a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology on June 8.

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday the Senate would consider a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology on June 8.

The Senate had sought to pass the $250 billion measure on Thursday but the legislation was delayed by Republicans who said Schumer and his fellow Democrats had not allowed enough time to consider amendments.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)

((patricia.zengerle@thomsonreuters.com, www.twitter.com/ReutersZengerle; 001-202-898-8390;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular