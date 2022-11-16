US Markets

U.S. Senate Republicans vote to keep McConnell as leader, spokesperson says

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

November 16, 2022 — 01:05 pm EST

Written by Gram Slattery David Morgan for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans, who failed to win control of the chamber in last week's midterm elections, on Wednesday voted to keep Mitch McConnell as their caucus leader, a spokesperson said.

McConnell fended off a challenge by Senator Rick Scott, who had run the Republicans' election organization.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery David Morgan; writing by Katharine Jackson; editing by Paul Grant)

((Katharine.Jackson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.