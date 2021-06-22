US Markets

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' attempt to expand voting rights

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday failed to advance legislation that would have opened up a protracted debate over voting rights after Republicans blocked the move, leaving the effort in limbo.

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday failed to advance legislation that would have opened up a protracted debate over voting rights after Republicans blocked the move, leaving the effort in limbo.

Democrats failed to get the necessary 60 votes to advance legislation in a deeply divided 100-member Senate.

