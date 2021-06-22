U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' attempt to expand voting rights

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday failed to advance legislation that would have opened up a protracted debate over voting rights after Republicans blocked the move, leaving the effort in limbo.

Democrats failed to get the necessary 60 votes to advance legislation in a deeply divided 100-member Senate.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan)

((Richard.Cowan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: richard.cowan@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8391; Reuters Messaging; richard.cowan.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.