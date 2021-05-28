U.S. Senate Republicans block bill on probe of deadly Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday blocked consideration of a bill to create an independent commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, stopping the measure that had passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support.

