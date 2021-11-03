US Markets

U.S. Senate Republicans again turn back voting rights measure

David Morgan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday failed to advance voting rights legislation over Republican opposition for a fourth time this year, leaving Democrats unable to begin debate on a measure aimed at countering new ballot restrictions in Republican-led states.

