U.S. Senate Republicans again turn back voting rights measure

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday failed to advance voting rights legislation over Republican opposition for a fourth time this year, leaving Democrats unable to begin debate on a measure aimed at countering new ballot restrictions in Republican-led states.

