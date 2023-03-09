US Markets

U.S. Senate Republican leader McConnell hospitalized after fall

Credit: REUTERS/BONNIE CASH

March 09, 2023 — 12:16 am EST

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after tripping at a hotel in Washington on Wednesday, his spokesperson said in a statement.

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," his spokesperson said.

No additional information was available at the time of reporting.

McConnell, 81, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1984. He served as the Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021, and the Senate minority leader since then.

Before his election to the Senate, he served as judge-executive of Jefferson County, Kentucky from 1978.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)

