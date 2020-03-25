US Markets

U.S. Senate poised to vote on passage of $2 trillion coronavirus bill

Richard Cowan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is scheduled to begin voting shortly on an historic $2 trillion bill to stimulate the sagging economy and rush federal funds to medical centers struggling to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set the late-Wednesday vote on passage of the bipartisan bill, which was crafted in marathon talks over the past week.

